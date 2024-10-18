CX Institutional Buys Shares of 1,643 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.77.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $262.22 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.