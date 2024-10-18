CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 64,921 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Tapestry by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

