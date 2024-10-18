CX Institutional Decreases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

