CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

