CX Institutional Grows Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

CX Institutional grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BITO stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

