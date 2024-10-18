CX Institutional Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 170.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 90,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 299,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 83.9% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 27,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -128.40%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

