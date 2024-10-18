CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $2,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 690.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.