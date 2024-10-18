CX Institutional Has $258,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Sempra were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 10.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Sempra by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 751,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Sempra by 47.6% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 666,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 215,016 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

