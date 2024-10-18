CX Institutional Has $273,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hess were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hess alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 47.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $139.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.48.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.