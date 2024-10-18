CX Institutional Has $314,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

CTSH opened at $77.74 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

