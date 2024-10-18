CX Institutional Has $370,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIS opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $90.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

