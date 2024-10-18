CX Institutional Has $392,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CX Institutional cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,891,000 after buying an additional 291,769 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,356 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at $101,233,217.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

