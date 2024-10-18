CX Institutional Has $399,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $2,267,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.