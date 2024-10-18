CX Institutional Has $443,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,470 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 101.3% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 235,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 164,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OMC opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $106.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

