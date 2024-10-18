CX Institutional Invests $215,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,279,000 after buying an additional 2,940,667 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 943,894 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $100,848,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.34.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

