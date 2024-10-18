CX Institutional Invests $224,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $605.81 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $572.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.20.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.