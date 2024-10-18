CX Institutional Makes New $198,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Targa Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $161.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

