CX Institutional Makes New $228,000 Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at $257,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $326,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $436,409.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $264.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.68 and its 200-day moving average is $230.03. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $269.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

