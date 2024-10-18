CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $2,461,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 540.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $3,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $97.99 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

