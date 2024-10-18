CX Institutional Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 85.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 77,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

