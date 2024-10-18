CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 6,420 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

