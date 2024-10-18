CX Institutional Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 726.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.29.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

