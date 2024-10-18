CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,345 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

