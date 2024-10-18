CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

