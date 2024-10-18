CX Institutional Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

