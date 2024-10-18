CX Institutional Sells 1,037 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.18 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

