CX Institutional Sells 2,722 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

