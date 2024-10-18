CX Institutional Sells 815 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

CX Institutional cut its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

