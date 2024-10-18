CX Institutional Takes $237,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,402.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,353.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,301.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $811.42 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,448.41.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

