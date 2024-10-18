CX Institutional Takes $342,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410,574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Grab by 39.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Grab by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,934 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Grab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,079,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after buying an additional 226,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

