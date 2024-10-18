CX Institutional Takes $489,000 Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

XNTK opened at $199.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870.36 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $129.48 and a 12 month high of $207.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.44.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

