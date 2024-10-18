CX Institutional Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 91.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

XEL stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.