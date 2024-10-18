CX Institutional Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,470 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

