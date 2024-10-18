CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,544,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $790,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000.

XRT stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $661.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

