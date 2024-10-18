CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in September

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CYGIY stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.33.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberAgent will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.