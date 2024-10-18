CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,144,000 after buying an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,528,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.5 %

CYBR stock opened at $295.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.85. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.44.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

