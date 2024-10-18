Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $5.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DH shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $527.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,480,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

