DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.55 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

