DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in DexCom were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.55 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

