Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 302.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 132,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.41 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

