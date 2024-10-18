Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 221,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Finally, BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $66.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

