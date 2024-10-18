discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday.
In other discoverIE Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £1,569.96 ($2,050.09). In related news, insider Simon Gibbins acquired 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £30,630.60 ($39,998.17). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 623 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £1,569.96 ($2,050.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,205 shares of company stock worth $10,592,914. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
