Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

