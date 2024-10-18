Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $54.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

