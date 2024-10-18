dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Stock Price Up 10% – Time to Buy?

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $740.00 and last traded at $740.00. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $672.95.

dormakaba Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.24.

dormakaba Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.