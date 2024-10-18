dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Stock Price Up 10% – Time to Buy?

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $740.00 and last traded at $740.00. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $672.95.
dormakaba Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.24.
dormakaba Company Profile
dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.
