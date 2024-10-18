Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €10.95 ($11.90) and last traded at €11.00 ($11.96). 3,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.05 ($12.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.15.

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

