Earl Ray Ellis Sells 40,000 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,229.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

