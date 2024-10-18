Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2,188.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $257.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $261.54.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

