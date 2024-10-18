EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.9 days.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

