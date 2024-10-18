EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.9 days.
EDP Renováveis Price Performance
Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.
About EDP Renováveis
