Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $917.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $920.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

